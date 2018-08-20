Gaines suffered a right knee injury in Sunday's practice and was carted off the field, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

There's always a huge cause for concern when the cart is brought out, as it looks like Gaines potentially suffered a very serious injury. The cornerback will likely undergo testing all Sunday and the Browns should have an update on his status by Monday morning. Gaines signed with the Browns on a one-year deal this offseason.