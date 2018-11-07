Gaines (concussion) has been placed on injured reserve, which will effectively close out his 2018 campaign, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

After suffering a concussion earlier in the season, Gaines returned for Sunday's game against the Chiefs and subsequently suffered another one. Given how long he missed the last time, it appears the Browns will take a precautionary route and sit Gaines for the remainder of 2018.