Browns' E.J. Gaines: Expected to start Sunday
Gaines is expected to start at cornerback for Week 5 against the Ravens, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Gaines will fill in for fellow cornerback Terrance Mitchell (wrist), who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. The Missouri product played 42 of the Browns' 92 defensive snaps -- in addition to 12 of 38 special teams snaps -- in last week's loss to the Raiders.
