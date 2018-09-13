Browns' E.J. Gaines: Limited Wednesday
Gaines (knee) was limited in practice Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Gaines was inactive in Week 1 and could be in jeopardy of missing this Sunday's game against the Saints if he's unable to fully participate in practice on Thursday or Friday. If and when he returns, he'll likely resume back-up duties behind rookie Denzel Ward.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Dive into the quarterback position with Jamey Eisenberg's look on who you can and can't trust...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Dive into the wide receiver position with Jamey Eisenberg's look on who you can and can't trust...