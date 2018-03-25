Browns' E.J. Gaines: New contract worth $4 million
Gaines' deal with the Browns is a one-year contract worth $4 million, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.
Gaines signed with the Browns on Friday but the terms of his contract weren't immediately known. Now that they are, it's clear Cleveland views him as a starter in defensive coordinator Gregg Williams' up-and-coming defensive unit. Playing under Williams while both were with the Rams from 2014 to 2016, Gaines totaled 126 tackles, 21 pass breakups and two interceptions over 26 games.
