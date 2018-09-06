Browns' E.J. Gaines: Not expected to play Sunday
Gaines (knee) is unlikely to suit up for Sunday's season-opener against the Steelers, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Gaines was able to participate in individual drills Thursday, but has not participated in practice without limitations since suffering a knee sprain over two weeks ago. Gaines is not expected to remain sidelined for an extended period of time, but it seems unlikely that the 26-year-old will play at all on Sunday.
