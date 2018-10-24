Gaines (concussion) is not expected to suit up against the Steelers on Sunday, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

Gaines did not practice Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports, so it would appear that the starting cornerback is progressing through the league's concussion protocol. As long as Gaines remains sidelined, expect TJ Carrie to continue to serve as Cleveland's starting right cornerback.