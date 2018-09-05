Gaines (knee) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Gaines has not fully participated in practice since suffering a right knee sprain during practice on Aug. 19. It seems increasingly likely that the 26-year-old will not suit up for Sunday's season-opener against the Steelers, but Gaines is not expected to remain sidelined for a significant amount of time.

