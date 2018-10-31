Browns' E.J. Gaines: Practices in full Wednesday
Gaines (concussion) was a full participant in practice Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Gaines originally sustained the concussion in Week 6 against the Chargers and hasn't played since. The 26-year-old didn't at all practice last week, so his full participation Wednesday bodes well for his Week 9 status.
