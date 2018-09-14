Browns' E.J. Gaines: Ready to play
Gaines (knee) does not appear on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Gaines, who was a full participant in Friday's practice, is finally ready to play after spraining his knee in the preseason. Look for him to serve in a rotational role behind Denzel Ward and Terrance Mitchell this weekend.
