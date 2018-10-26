Gaines (concussion) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Gaines will miss his second consecutive game while nursing a concussion. As long as Gaines remains sidelined, Damarious Randall (groin) and TJ Carrie should be in line for increased snaps at the cornerback position. Gaines will look to return to the field against the Chiefs in Week 9.