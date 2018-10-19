Gaines (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Gaines was placed in the concussion protocol Thursday so it's unsurprising he won't be ready for Sunday's game. TJ Carrie should step into a starting role at cornerback for the Browns while Tavierre Thomas is likely to carry duties as the nickelback.