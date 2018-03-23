Gaines signed a contract with the Browns on Friday, Andrew Gribble of the team's official site reports.

Gaines is a solid addition to the Brown's new-look secondary and will reunite with defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who coached Gaines while both were with the Rams from 2014 to 2016. The terms of his contract aren't clear, though he'll presumably slot in as a starter opposite Jamar Taylor, with Jabrill Peppers and Damarious Randall providing help at safety. In 11 games for the Bills last season, Gaines logged 59 tackles, three forced fumbles and a pick.