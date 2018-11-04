Browns' E.J. Gaines: Suffers concussion
Gaines won't return to Sunday's game versus the Chiefs due to a concussion, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
It's a major blow to the secondary since Damarious Randall (groin) was inactive and Denzel Ward suffered a hip injury in the first quarter and is questionable to return. Expect TJ Carrie to see an uptick in usage for the remainder of the game.
