Gaines won't return to Sunday's game versus the Chiefs due to a concussion, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

It's a major blow to the secondary since Damarious Randall (groin) was inactive and Denzel Ward suffered a hip injury in the first quarter and is questionable to return. Expect TJ Carrie to see an uptick in usage for the remainder of the game.

