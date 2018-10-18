Coach Hue Jackson said that he expects Gaines (concussion) to miss Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Gaines' expected lack of availability is no surprise, given that he was placed in the concussion protocol earlier Thursday. The 26-year-old reportedly didn't absorb contact during Wednesday's practice, so his concussion symptoms may have stemmed from Cleveland's Week 6 loss to the Chargers. With Gaines not on track to clear the NFL's protocol for head injuries prior to the weekend, TJ Carrie is set to replace him as the Browns' starting cornerback Sunday in Tampa Bay.