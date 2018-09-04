Browns' E.J. Gaines: Works on side Monday
Gaines (knee) was seen working on the side during the open portion of practice Monday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Gaines suffered a right knee injury during practice on Aug. 19, and an MRI later revealed a knee sprain. The 26-year-old's status is up in the air for Sunday's Week 1 matchup against the Steelers, as the team would most likely prefer him to practice leading up to game day.
