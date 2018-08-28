Watford will sign a contract with the Browns, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Watford will attempt to latch on as a reserve lineman for the Browns after being cut by the Bears just a couple of days ago, but he won't have a ton of time to make his mark before roster cuts.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • patrick-mahomes-chiefs.jpg

    QB Tiers 5.0

    The path to Fantasy glory includes finding a quarterback at a valuable spot on Draft Day. Don't...

  • peyton-barber.jpg

    RB Tiers 5.0

    Peyton Barber, Chris Carson and -- yes, really -- Adrian Peterson make a late August push for...

  • odell-beckham-jr-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 5.0

    With the regular season almost here, Dave Richard lays out his latest Wide Receiver Tiers to...