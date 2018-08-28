Watford agreed Tuesday with the Browns on a contract, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Watford will attempt to latch on with Cleveland as a reserve lineman after being cut by the Bears just a couple of days ago, but he won't have much time to make an impression before the Browns have to whittle down their roster.

