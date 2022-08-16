Cleveland claimed Winston from waivers from the Saints on Tuesday, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old has appeared in just three games in his NFL career and joins a crowded Cleveland receiver room featuring Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones at the top of the depth chart. Winston has some experience as a punt returner, so that role may present his clearest path of making the Week 1 roster while the Browns seek a replacement for Jakeem Grant (Achilles), who is out for the season.