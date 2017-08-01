Browns' Ed Reynolds: Expected to miss six weeks
Reynolds (knee) suffered a sprained medial collateral ligament during practice on July 29 and will miss six weeks, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
If Reynolds heals within the time frame suggested in the report, he should be healthy enough to face the Colts in Week 3. Meanwhile, Derrick Kindred is still expected to be the Browns' starting free safety, but Trey Caldwell could see increased reps in Reynolds' absence.
