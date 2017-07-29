Reynolds left Saturday's practice after injuring his knee, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Coach Hue Jackson said the team doesn't know the severity of Reynolds' injury yet, but don't be surprised if he's held out of the next few practices at the very least. Reynolds is slated to begin the season backing up starting free safety Derrick Kindred, though if his injury proves to be serious, Trey Caldwell would be in line to see more action.