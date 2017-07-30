Reynolds is expected to miss significant time with the knee injury he suffered during Saturday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Reynolds reportedly didn't suffer a torn ACL, but it's still unclear how severe it is and if it will need surgery. Either way, Reynolds is in line to miss a good chunk of time, putting his availability in question for both the preseason and regular-season opener. Reynolds was expected to battle for snaps as the Brown's backup free safety, which could leave more playing time for Trey Caldwell behind projected starter Derrick Kindred.

