Browns' Ed Reynolds: Will miss significant time with knee injury
Reynolds is expected to miss significant time with the knee injury he suffered during Saturday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Reynolds reportedly didn't suffer a torn ACL, but it's still unclear how severe it is and if it will need surgery. Either way, Reynolds is in line to miss a good chunk of time, putting his availability in question for both the preseason and regular-season opener. Reynolds was expected to battle for snaps as the Brown's backup free safety, which could leave more playing time for Trey Caldwell behind projected starter Derrick Kindred.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....
-
Podcast: Encouraging signs
As training camps open around the NFL, which players are we starting to get fired up about?...
-
New Titans weapons, but targets?
There's been plenty of talk about the Titans' new weapons, and that's a great thing for Marcus...
-
Podcast: Over- and under-drafted!
An early look at Average Draft Position gives us an idea of who is being drafted too early...
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
There are times when it pays to wait for a specific position on Draft Day. And other times...