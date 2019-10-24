Play

Ankou signed a contract with the Browns on Tuesday.

Ankou failed to make Jacksonville's season-opening roster but remained with the team on the practice squad, but he'll now have a chance to make an impression in Cleveland. The 25-year-old figures to fill a depth role with the rest of the Browns' defensive line currently healthy.

