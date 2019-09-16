The Browns signed McGuire on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With Dontrell Hilliard (concussion) unavailable, the Browns are adding a third running back behind Nick Chubb and D'Ernest Johnson. It's an interesting opportunity for McGuire, with Cleveland scheduled to face his former team, the Jets, on Monday Night Football. It isn't clear whether or not McGuire will be active for the contest, but he probably won't have much of a role even if he is.

