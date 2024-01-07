Moore (concussion) is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The Browns' decision to keep Moore active seemingly implies that he's cleared concussion protocol, despite not having turned in a full practice at any point this past week. Even if that's the case, Moore isn't certain to take on his usual starting role, and it's possible he's held out of the contest entirely. The Browns are locked into the No. 5 seed for the AFC playoffs and have made several key contributors inactive for the contest, while multiple other starters are expected to be rested during the regular-season finale. Depth receivers such as Cedric Tillman, David Bell and James Proche may be better bets than Moore to turn in meaningful fantasy production Sunday.