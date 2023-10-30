Moore caught two of five targets for 30 yards and returned two punts for 23 yards in Sunday's 24-20 loss to Seattle in Week 8.
The diverse, hybrid role Cleveland's coaches envisioned for Moore on offense has not panned out, so the Browns looked for him to impact a game as a punt returner for the first time this season. While he's sitting on zero touchdowns and 36.6 receiving yards per game, Moore remains a big piece on offense and is second on team with 48 targets.
