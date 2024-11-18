The Browns listed Moore as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report due to a shoulder injury, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Cleveland didn't hold a practice session one day after Sunday's 35-14 loss to New Orleans, but Moore would have had his reps capped had the Browns taken the field. The Browns aren't likely to hold anything more than walk-through sessions or light practices Tuesday and Wednesday, but assuming Moore is listed as either a limited or full participant on those days, he should be ready to play in Thursday's game against the Steelers. In the three games since Jameis Winston has taken over for Deshaun Watson (Achilles) as the Browns' starting quarterback, Moore has produced a 17-179-1 receiving line on 29 targets, with his yardage total exceeding his combined output (136 yards) from Cleveland's first seven games of the season.