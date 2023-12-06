Moore may emerge as Cleveland's top wideout Week 14 against Jacksonville, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Moore had his best game against the Rams last week, when he was targeted a season-high 12 times and amassed 255 air yards -- yards the ball traveled in the air on throws to Moore. That was partially due to Amari Cooper leaving the tilt with a concussion, but his working relationship with quarterback Joe Flacco -- the two played for the Jets the previous two seasons -- also was a factor. There are a two major unknowns heading into the preparation week for the Jaguars, which will likely become clearer when the Browns start practicing Wednesday. Will Cooper be ready to go? If not, Moore could get similar usage this coming Sunday. Will head coach Kevin Stefanski go back to rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion) if he's ready? If the coach decides Flacco is best suited for the stretch drive -- his pedigree seems to suggest so -- then Moore could be a pivotal cog over the final five weeks.