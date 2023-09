Moore recorded nine receptions on nine targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 27-3 win over the Titans.

The Browns seemed to prioritize getting Moore involved, as he was targeted three times on the opening drive and was also given a carry. He went on to do most of his damage in the first half, which largely had to do with game script, as the Browns attempted only 13 passes in the final two quarters. Moore now has 25 targets across three games, though that's resulted in only 128 yards.