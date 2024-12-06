Moore (shoulder) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Moore opened Week 14 prep with a limited listing on Wednesday's practice estimate due to a shoulder injury. While he upgraded to full participation Thursday and maintained that activity level Friday, fellow WR Cedric Tillman (concussion) didn't log any on-field work this week and has been ruled out for Sunday's contest. As a result, Moore will have less competition for passes from QB Jameis Winston, though he likely will rank behind WR Jerry Jeudy and TE David Njoku in the pecking order.