Moore didn't play in Thursday's preseason game at Philadelphia, but he told Aditi Kinkhabwala of CBS Sports that he's "day-to-day" due to the rib injury he sustained in last Friday's preseason loss to the Commanders.

Despite the health concern, Moore was able to participate in individual drills at Tuesday's joint practice with the Eagles. His quote from Thursday indicates he may receive clearance for all activity in the near future, perhaps with an eye toward making an appearance in the Browns' exhibition finale at Kansas City on Saturday, Aug. 26.