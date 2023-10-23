Moore caught four of seven targets for 59 yards in Sunday's 39-38 win over the Colts in Week 7.

Moore, who entered the game with 20 combined yards the last two weeks, rebounded to lead the Browns in receiving yards Sunday. He's been a disappointment thus far, but so has Cleveland's passing game as a whole. Some of that is due to quarterback Deshaun Watson's gimpy shoulder, which cost him two games and knocked him out in the first quarter Sunday after being brought down by Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo. However, a healthy Watson was an uneven performer, and that's impacted the receivers' production. The Browns have fewer than 200 yards passing in four of six games.