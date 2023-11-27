Moore caught three of nine targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 29-12 loss to the Broncos.

He tied tight end David Njoku for the lead in targets among Browns players, but Moore finished only fourth in catches and third in receiving yards. The former Jet has yet to top 60 receiving yards in a game for his new squad and has only one TD in 11 contests, and Cleveland's uncertain QB situation -- rookie starter Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion) was replaced by PJ Walker in the third quarter -- leaves Moore with little fantasy appeal heading into a Week 13 clash with the Rams.