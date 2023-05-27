Moore was targeted often by quarterback Deshaun Watson during Wednesday's session of organized team activities, Athony Poisal of the Browns' official site reports.

Moore, who was acquired from the Jets via trade during the offseason, is expected to serve as the Browns' slot receiver with Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones the wideouts. Whether Moore is designated as a No. 2 or No. 3 on depth charts, the numbers won't mean much. The Browns are expected to throw often, and all three should benefit from quarterback Deshaun Watson in a full-season role.