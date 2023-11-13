Moore recorded five receptions on seven targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-31 win over the Ravens.

Moore has at least seven targets in six of nine games this season, yet he has topped 50 yards just once. However, he recorded his highest reception total since Week 3 and also managed his first touchdown of the campaign on a 10-yard catch midway through the fourth quarter amid the Browns' dramatic comeback. While Moore is one of the more predictable roles in the Browns' offense, he has proven to have very little upside.