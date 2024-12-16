Moore secured two of six targets for minus-1 yard in the Browns' 21-7 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Moore finished second in targets on the afternoon for the Browns, but as his final line demonstrates, he did less than nothing the two times he secured catches. Cleveland suffered from highly ineffective quarterback play Sunday with Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson throwing a combined four interceptions, leaving the team's other pass catchers outside of Jerry Jeudy from capitalizing on the absences of Cedric Tillman (concussion) and David Njoku (hamstring). Moore will likely revert to his No. 3 receiver role in a Week 16 road matchup against the Bengals if Tillman is cleared to suit up.