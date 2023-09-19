Moore brought in three of nine targets for 36 yards and rushed once for five yards in the Browns' 26-22 loss to the Steelers on Monday night.

Moore and Deshaun Watson couldn't connect very often, but it's at least encouraging the quarterback showered the speedy receiver with the second-most targets on the night. Moore has posted a 6-79 line on 16 targets through two games, so if he and Watson can begin to connect more consistently, the third-year pro is certainly capable of producing fantasy-friendly lines given his playmaking ability.