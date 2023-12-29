Moore was spotted walking to the locker room before halftime after suffering an apparent head injury in Thursday's game against the Jets, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Moore took a hard hit with just over two minutes remaining in the first half and remained on the field for a short period of time. He walked off under his own power and was evaluated in the medical tent before heading into the locker room. The exact diagnosis is unclear, though Moore is being evaluated for a head injury.