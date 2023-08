Coach Kevin Stefanski said Sunday that Moore (ribs) is expected to resume practicing, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Moore suffered a rib injury Aug. 11 and was diagnosed as day-to-day. If he's indeed able to get back on the practice field Sunday and handle more than individual drills, which he resumed participating in Tuesday, Moore could have a chance at gaining clearance in time to suit up for Cleveland's preseason finale in Kansas City on Aug. 26.