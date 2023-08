Moore sustained a rib injury during Friday's preseason contest against the Commanders, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

After the Browns' first possession, Moore went to the sideline tent before going to the locker room, where X-rays were returned negative. No matter, he didn't return to the game, finishing with an 18-yard run and a six-yard catch. Moore's next chance for exhibition action will arrive next Thursday at Philadelphia.