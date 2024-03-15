Moore is one of three Browns wide receivers entering a contract year, along with Amari Cooper and recent acquisition Jerry Jeudy, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The Browns traded for Moore last offseason and installed him in a significant role, but his 903 snaps and 104 targets led to just 640 yards and two touchdowns. While poor QB play was a part of that, Cooper and TE David Njoku produced much better efficiency stats in the same offense and are now joined by Jeudy as another threat to take a significant chunk of the targets. Moore may have missed his breakout opportunity, and it isn't entirely out of the question that David Bell or Cedric Tillman could push him for a spot in three-wide formations.