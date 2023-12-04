Moore caught four of 12 targets for 83 yards in Sunday's 36-19 loss to the Rams.

The third-year wideout emerged as Joe Flacco's favorite target after Amari Cooper (concussion) left the game in the second quarter, and while Moore wasn't efficient with his looks, he still set a new season high in receiving yards. There's no guarantee Flacco gets another start if Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion) clears the league's protocol ahead of a Week 14 meeting with the Jaguars, nor that Cooper will remain sidelined. While Moore's performance was somewhat encouraging, he remains a very volatile fantasy option.