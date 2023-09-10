Moore caught three of seven targets for 43 yards and rushed twice for 19 yards in Sunday's 24-3 win over the Bengals.

Making his Cleveland debut after being acquired from the Jets in an offseason trade, Moore led his new team in receiving yards while tying for the team lead in targets with Amari Cooper. Moore's speed complements Cooper's contested catch ability and Nick Chubb's physicality on the ground, so the new addition should continue to play a prominent role on Monday Night Football against the Steelers in Week 2.