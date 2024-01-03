Moore (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Moore suffered the concussion in last Thursday's win over the Jets and spent the evening in the hospital for evaluation. His ability to get back on the practice field in any capacity Wednesday represents a sign of progress as he navigates the five-step concussion protocol, but even if he clears the protocol ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, he may not be guaranteed to play this weekend with the Browns having already secured a wild-card spot.
