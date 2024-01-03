Moore (concussion) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Moore was concussed in last Thursday night's win over the Jets and spent the evening in the hospital for evaluation. It's a good sign that he's able to be out on the field Wednesday, but it would be surprising if the Browns let Moore play this week with the Wild Card spot all sewn up and Joe Flacco resting.
