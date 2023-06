Moore lined up in different spots during Wednesday's OTA, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Moore has been a frequent target of quarterback Deshaun Watson since the Browns' first OTA last week. On Wednesday, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt was pleased with receiver's skills, noting the flexibility to be used in the slot and outside the numbers in what looked like an up-tempo offensive attack. The Browns seem intent on throwing short passes to Moore and letting him create after the catch.