Moore could emerge as Cleveland's top wideout Sunday against Jacksonville with Amari Cooper's (concussion) status uncertain for the Week 14 contest, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Moore had his best game of the season against the Rams in Week 13, as he turned in a 4-83-0 receiving line on a season-high 12 targets. Those 12 targets went for 255 air yards, as Cooper's absence coupled with the presence of a strong-armed veteran quarterback in Joe Flacco -- who played with Moore on the Jets in the previous two seasons -- resulted in Moore garnering more downfield looks. If Cooper is unable to clear the five-step concussion protocol this week, Moore should be locked in as the Browns' No. 1 wideout against the Jaguars, and he could get the opportunity to continue to work with Flacco. Dorian Thompson-Robinson had started the Browns' previous two games before sitting out Week 13 with a concussion of his own, but he may not reclaim the top gig at quarterback if head coach Kevin Stefanski decides Flacco is better suited for the job on the heels of a solid showing against the Rams. If Stefanski decides to hand the job back to Thompson-Robinson, the Browns could lean more on a run-centric game plan that might hinder Moore's fantasy prospects, regardless of whether Cooper plays or not.