Moore caught six of seven targets for 60 yards in Sunday's 13-10 win over Pittsburgh in Week 11.

In a defensive-driven affair in Cleveland, Moore led all pass-catchers from either side with a season-high 60 receiving yards. The Browns' offense, led by rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, was having an erratic second half with just 58 yards on six possessions. Then, with with 78 seconds left and the game tied, Moore's 15-yard grab kicked off a push for the game-winning field goal. The gameplan called for a lot of short passes and the usual reliance on the running backs, as Cleveland operates without Deshaun Watson (shoulder) for the remainder of the season. As DTR grows more comfortable, perhaps head coach Kevin Stefanski will open the playbook for the rookie quarterback.