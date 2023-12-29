Moore (concussion) has been released from the hospital after staying there overnight, but he has been placed in the NFL's concussion protocol, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Moore stayed down on the field and convulsed involuntarily after hitting his head on the ground in the second quarter of Thursday's 37-20 win over the Jets. He eventually walked off under his own power, and it's encouraging that Moore has subsequently been released from the hospital, though it's no surprise that he suffered a concussion. He'll have a few extra days to try to clear concussion protocol before the Browns face the Bengals in Week 18, though Cleveland can afford to take a cautious approach with the wide receiver after clinching a playoff spot with Thursday's win.