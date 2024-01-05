Moore (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Per Petrak, coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that Moore is still in the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, but the receiver is trending in the right direction. The Browns are locked into the No. 5 seed in the AFC regardless of Sunday's result, so they will likely lean on the side of caution if there's any doubt about Moore's readiness after he exited last Thursday's win over the Jets due to a concussion.